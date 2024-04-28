Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

