The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Clorox by 4,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

