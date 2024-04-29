Cwm LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $242.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

