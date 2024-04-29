Cwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NYSE:YUM opened at $141.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

