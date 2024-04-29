Signaturefd LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

