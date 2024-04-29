Enovix (ENVX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.35)-$(0.29) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.350–0.290 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

