Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.57-$4.82 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

