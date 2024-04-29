Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,605 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 10.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 132,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mplx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

