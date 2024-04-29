CECO Environmental (CECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $25.32 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $882.91 million, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

