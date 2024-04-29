UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

