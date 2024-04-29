Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $27.81 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

