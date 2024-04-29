Cwm LLC Buys 6,456 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.94% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOCT. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 971,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 84,045.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 168,090 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the third quarter valued at $266,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

