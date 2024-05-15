Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Decreases By 16.0%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,621 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

