Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ALTY opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.