Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ALTY opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.65.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
