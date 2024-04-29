Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $136.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

