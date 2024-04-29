Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 27,071.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 549,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 547,384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEQT opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.50. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

