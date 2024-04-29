Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.