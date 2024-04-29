Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

