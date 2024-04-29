Sigma Planning Corp Has $239,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $12,049,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS BJAN opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

