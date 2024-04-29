Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

