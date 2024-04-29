Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

