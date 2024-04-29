Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 416 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

