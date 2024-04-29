Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $290,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

