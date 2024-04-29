Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NU Stock Up 1.7 %

NU opened at $11.05 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.