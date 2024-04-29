Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $199.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $202.12 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,745,000 after acquiring an additional 288,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

