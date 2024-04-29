Signaturefd LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 9,877.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in KT by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT opened at $12.59 on Monday. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.