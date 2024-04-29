Signaturefd LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

