Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 136.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in NVR by 55.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 231.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,647.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,741.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,988.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.