abrdn plc Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

KSA stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

