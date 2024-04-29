Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

