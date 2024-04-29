Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of CLH stock opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $204.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
