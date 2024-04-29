Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.92-3.07 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.30 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.