SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.35% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.