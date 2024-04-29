SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.