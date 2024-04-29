Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $819,640.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

