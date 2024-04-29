Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Gaia Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

