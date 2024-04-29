Semrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Semrush has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $253,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,397,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,087,513.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,024 shares of company stock worth $1,935,361 over the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.