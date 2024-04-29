Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

