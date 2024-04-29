Strs Ohio Acquires 2,100 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

