Syon Capital LLC Buys 194 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 81,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $102.13 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

