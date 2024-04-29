State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,391 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,169,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,692,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after buying an additional 751,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $65.69.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.