Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 505.9% in the first quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 87,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

