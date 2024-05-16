Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Couchbase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Couchbase by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,192. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

