First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.36 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

