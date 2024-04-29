Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS NOBL opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

