Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

