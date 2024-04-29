International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,196,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $167.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

