Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 3,194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Banco Santander Trading Down 5.5 %
OTCMKTS BCDRF opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
