Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,697,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 5,699,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,971.0 days.
Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
