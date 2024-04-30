Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,697,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 5,699,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,971.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

