ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.56-1.62 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ExlService Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
