Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.